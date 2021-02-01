mexc
MarketBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

MurAll | PAINT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

MurAll Quick Project Information

MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what you can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art.
You can find more information about MurAll history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

PAINT Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold MurAll (PAINT) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade PAINT on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy MurAll or access MEXC PAINT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on MurAll to gain higher income. Trade PAINT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenPAINT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenPAINT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2021-02-01
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply22,020,096,000
PAINT Price CalculatorHow to buy MurAll

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM