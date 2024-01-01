You can find more information about Open Exchange history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

OPNX’s vision is to combine the best of DeFi + CeFi to create a truly next-gen derivatives exchange. OPNX’s focus has been tokenizing innovative Real World Assets suffering opaque + inaccessible markets to make them tradable on transparent order books. This began with onboarding the $20B and 20M user crypto bankruptcy claims market. Celsius and FTX claims trading are now live, allowing users to immediately unlock and utilize the value of their claim.