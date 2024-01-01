AiShiba | SHIBAI Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
AiShiba Quick Project Information
AiShiba is created by #AI through inspiration from the #ArbDogeAI Community. 100% of tokens belong to the community.You can find more information about AiShiba history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SHIBAI Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold AiShiba (SHIBAI) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade SHIBAI
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy AiShiba or access MEXC SHIBAI and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on AiShiba to gain higher income. Trade SHIBAI futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSHIBAI
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSHIBAI
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply210,000,000,000,000,000