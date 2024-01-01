You can find more information about OPN1 history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

The OPEN Ticketing Ecosystem is the home of onchain ticketing. Having built state of the art ticketing infrastructure that has issued over 5 million onchain tickets globally, the OPEN ecosystem provides a suite of tools for integrators, event organizers and artists tot take back control of their ticketing and tap into new avenues for financing, access and fostering fan relationships.