OKC Token | OKT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
OKC Token Quick Project Information
OKExChain is an open-source, high-performance decentralized transaction public chain, which aims to promote the implementation of transaction business based on blockchain technology. As an open public chain ecosystem, anyone can run for the OKExChain super node, issue their own digital assets, create their own digital asset trading pairs, and conduct transactions. At the same time, EVM virtual machine technology and OKEx cross-chain gateway will also be introduced. Through OKExChain, the value interoperability, user intercommunication, and scenario application interoperability of the blockchain can be realized simply and efficiently, and finally the co-construction of the ecosystem and the construction of a value-added system are realized.You can find more information about OKC Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
OKT Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold OKC Token (OKT)
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy OKC Token or access MEXC OKT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on OKC Token to gain higher income. Trade OKT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenOKT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenOKT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2021-08-02
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply21,000,000