OKExChain
OKT/USDT
17.63-0.33%
$0.00
24h High
18.02
24h Low
17.49
24h Volume (OKT)
3.26K
24h Amount (USDT)
57.65K
24h High
18.02
24h Low
17.49
24h Volume (OKT)
3.26K
24h Amount (USDT)
57.65K
OKT
OKExChain is an open-source, high-performance decentralized transaction public chain, which aims to promote the implementation of transaction business based on blockchain technology. As an open public chain ecosystem, anyone can run for the OKExChain super node, issue their own digital assets, create their own digital asset trading pairs, and conduct transactions. At the same time, EVM virtual machine technology and OKEx cross-chain gateway will also be introduced. Through OKExChain, the value interoperability, user intercommunication, and scenario application interoperability of the blockchain can be realized simply and efficiently, and finally the co-construction of the ecosystem and the construction of a value-added system are realized.
Name
OKT
Issue Time
2021-08-02 00:00:00
Issue Price
--
Max Supply
41,500,000
