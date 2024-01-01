You can find more information about OJA history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Ojamu is an AI & Blockchain-powered platform providing Brands the insights and actionable intelligence they need for the Web 3.0 economy.The Ojamu Intelligent Platform (OIP), allows Brands to effectively position themselves within the Web3 world, by utilizing ‘real-time’ data to form automated, digital strategies that drive brand awareness, user acquisition and increased retention. The OIP securely accesses and cross-correlates key industry data from leading blockchain protocols, in order to maximize Brands presence and activity in the Web3 world.