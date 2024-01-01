You can find more information about OBROK history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

OBRok team is a society working on space and aeronautical sciences. In today’s conditions, they have seen that it is both cost and power to transport the satellite and electronic devices developed by our universities, research institutions and curious entrepreneurs to various layers of space. They also saw that scientific research could not be done due to some international disagreements. They aim to solve these problems.