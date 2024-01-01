NXTT | NXTT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
NXTT Quick Project Information
$NXTT is the native token of Next Earth, a blockchain based metaverse, where you can buy and sell lands on a virtual Earth.You can find more information about NXTT history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
NXTT Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold NXTT (NXTT) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade NXTT
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy NXTT or access MEXC NXTT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on NXTT to gain higher income. Trade NXTT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenNXTT
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenNXTT
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply60,000,000,000