The Nexus Project, in partnership with various companies in the UAE, can be used in many retail stores, restaurants, etc., mainly in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Stores can also become members without having to spend a large amount of money to install the system as is usually the case
Nexus Token is a bridging multi-network token that supports various networks.You can find more information about Nexus Dubai history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenNXD
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenNXD
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply50,000,000,000