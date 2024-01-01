NovaDEX | NVX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
NovaDEX Quick Project Information
Nova is a community driven concentrated liquidity DEX, built on the Solana blockchain. Its primary goal is to facilitate lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and growth of DeFi by offering sustainable liquidity incentives.You can find more information about NovaDEX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
NVX Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold NovaDEX (NVX) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade NVX
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy NovaDEX or access MEXC NVX and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on NovaDEX to gain higher income. Trade NVX futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenNVX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenNVX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000