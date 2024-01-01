NVT | NVT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
NVT Quick Project Information
Nerve is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. Let every digital asset holder experiences a truly secure, free and transparent Defi application service.You can find more information about NVT history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
NVT Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenNVT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenNVT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply2,100,000,000