mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

Nova Star | NVS Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

Nova Star Quick Project Information

Nova Star is not just a cryptocurrency; it's a revolutionary platform designed to redefine the way we think about finance. With a focus on security, efficiency, and inclusivity, Nova Star aims to provide users with a seamless and empowering experience in the world of decentralized finance (DeFi).
You can find more information about Nova Star history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

NVS Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Nova Star (NVS) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade NVS on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Nova Star or access MEXC NVS and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Nova Star to gain higher income. Trade NVS futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenNVS
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenNVS
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply25,000,000
NVS Price CalculatorHow to buy Nova Star

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM