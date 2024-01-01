Nutcoin | NUT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Nutcoin Quick Project Information
Nutcoin is a community oriented memecoin, with 1 mission: build the biggest community ever seen in this cryptosphere, relying on NUTS memes.You can find more information about Nutcoin history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
NUT Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Nutcoin (NUT) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade NUT
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Nutcoin or access MEXC NUT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Nutcoin to gain higher income. Trade NUT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenNUT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenNUT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply21,000,000,000,000