You can find more information about NFT Track Protocol history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

The NTP project provides high security services for NFT storage and movement through NFT content tracking system, digital content movement path management and execution control system, mutual verification root track system, and NFT contact/data collection system. Users can also enjoy a more secure NFT culture in the NTP marketplace, which is protected by the intense security system provided by the NTP project.