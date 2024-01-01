NFT Art Finance | NFTART Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
NFT Art Finance Quick Project Information
NFTART is a deflationary utility token, used as currency to buy NFTs in the enter.ecosystem (enter.art and enter.audio + upcoming platforms). The NFTART token is built on top of the Binance Smart Chain. This enables enter and $NFTART to operate with low transaction fees and no additional costs for users.You can find more information about NFT Art Finance history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
NFTART Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold NFT Art Finance (NFTART) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade NFTART
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy NFT Art Finance or access MEXC NFTART and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on NFT Art Finance to gain higher income. Trade NFTART futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenNFTART
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenNFTART
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000,000,000,000