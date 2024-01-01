You can find more information about NFT Art Finance history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

NFTART is a deflationary utility token, used as currency to buy NFTs in the enter.ecosystem (enter.art and enter.audio + upcoming platforms). The NFTART token is built on top of the Binance Smart Chain. This enables enter and $NFTART to operate with low transaction fees and no additional costs for users.