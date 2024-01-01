You can find more information about NEER history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

MNet (Metaverse.Network) Pioneer, developed by BitCountry team, is on Contimuum's Canary Network. It is the innovation hub for the developer community, designed to foster a vibrant and enriched social framework and ecosystem. Our platform is a beacon for developers, offering robust support for both WASM and Ethereum-compatible smart contracts. This enables the seamless creation of diverse and innovative decentralized applications on our network.