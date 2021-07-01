You can find more information about NAC history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

NA Chain is a "born for application" Web3.0 basic public chain, the first heterogeneous composite chain model, supporting a variety of consensus algorithms to achieve application development, dedicated chain, massive parallel computing and constant low cost of the fee. The original N++ programming language allows developers to quickly master and more efficiently complete their own interactive system development. NA DNS decentralized domain name system, DFS decentralized file storage system, DWeb decentralized webpage system, and NA's unique NVM virtual machine will satisfy the full-stack decentralized development of all kinds of on-chain applications, and open a brand new Web3.0 entrance to the blockchain world.