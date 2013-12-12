Dogecoin, memecoin | DOGE Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency focused on actual utility as a currency. We provide fast block times and very low fees which make Dogecoin suitable for usage in micro-transactions but also as payment option for online shops. Dogecoin has been adopted as such by online retailers and can be used easily as means of consumer to consumer money transfer too.You can find more information about Dogecoin, memecoin history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenDOGE
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token狗狗幣
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2013-12-12
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.000559 USDT
Max Supply138,158,736,384