Materium is a magical element that abounds in Mirandus. Materium can exist in many forms - as a solid state as infused ore, as a liquid state, when used to create potions with untold powers, and it can even exist in a gaseous state, flowing in the air itself through the skies of Mirandus. The more Materium players hold, the more powerful they can become. With Materium, all things are possible.