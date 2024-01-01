Sheesha Finance | MSHEESHA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Sheesha Finance Quick Project Information
Sheesha Finance is a web3 Venture Studio that combines investment capital and an incubation/acceleration program for blockchain-based and web3 projects. We are committed to empowering entrepreneurs and startups by providing the tools, resources, and support needed to succeed in the ever-evolving world of business.You can find more information about Sheesha Finance history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
MSHEESHA Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Sheesha Finance (MSHEESHA) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade MSHEESHA
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Sheesha Finance or access MEXC MSHEESHA and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Sheesha Finance to gain higher income. Trade MSHEESHA futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenMSHEESHA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenMSHEESHA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000