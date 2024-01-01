MeetPle | MPT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
MeetPle Quick Project Information
MeetPle(MTP) is a utility coin designed to be used within the MeetPle platform, a platform based on video calls.You can find more information about MeetPle history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
MPT Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold MeetPle (MPT) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade MPT
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy MeetPle or access MEXC MPT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on MeetPle to gain higher income. Trade MPT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenMPT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenMPT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply3,000,000,000