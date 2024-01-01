MN Bridge | MNB Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
MN Bridge Quick Project Information
MN Bridge is a revolutionary crypto-gaming ecosystem built on a bridge platform that connects web2 games to the growing blockchain space. By leveraging its in-house developed play-to-earn game, NFT marketplace, and a unique off-chain game token (MNP), MN Bridge offers game developers, gamers, and investors a seamless and efficient gaming experience. In addition, MN Bridge incorporates cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology to enhance the platform's functionality and provide users with personalized experiences.
MNB Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenMNB
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenMNB
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000