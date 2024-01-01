mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

MN Bridge | MNB Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

MN Bridge Quick Project Information

MN Bridge is a revolutionary crypto-gaming ecosystem built on a bridge platform that connects web2 games to the growing blockchain space. By leveraging its in-house developed play-to-earn game, NFT marketplace, and a unique off-chain game token (MNP), MN Bridge offers game developers, gamers, and investors a seamless and efficient gaming experience. In addition, MN Bridge incorporates cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology to enhance the platform's functionality and provide users with personalized experiences.
You can find more information about MN Bridge history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

MNB Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold MN Bridge (MNB) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade MNB on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy MN Bridge or access MEXC MNB and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on MN Bridge to gain higher income. Trade MNB futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenMNB
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenMNB
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000
MNB Price CalculatorHow to buy MN Bridge

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM