MangoMan Intelligent | MMIT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
MangoMan Intelligent Quick Project Information
MangoMan Intelligent’s vision is to become the go-to multiverse-backbone that helps maximize the utility and value of smart Digital Assets and Virtual Goods.You can find more information about MangoMan Intelligent history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
MMIT Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold MangoMan Intelligent (MMIT) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade MMIT
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy MangoMan Intelligent or access MEXC MMIT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on MangoMan Intelligent to gain higher income. Trade MMIT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenMMIT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenMMIT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply2,100,000,000,000,000