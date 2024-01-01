MLA | MLA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
MLA Quick Project Information
MoolaNet is a decentralized peer-to-peer system built on the BNB blockchain, designed to facilitate the exchange of cryptocurrencies (BEP-20 tokens). It operates on the foundation of immutable smart contracts, prioritizing resistance to censorship, security, and self-regulation.You can find more information about MLA history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
MLA Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold MLA (MLA) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade MLA
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy MLA or access MEXC MLA and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on MLA to gain higher income. Trade MLA futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenMLA
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenMLA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply90,000,000