MoolaNet is a decentralized peer-to-peer system built on the BNB blockchain, designed to facilitate the exchange of cryptocurrencies (BEP-20 tokens). It operates on the foundation of immutable smart contracts, prioritizing resistance to censorship, security, and self-regulation.

English name of the token MLA

Withdrawal Status Withdrawal is not available

Chinese name of the token MLA

Deposit Status Available

Issue Time --

Trading status Tradable

Issue Price