MKO | MKO Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
MKO Quick Project Information
Mikoko stands as a decentralized finance ecosystem, introducing the industry's inaugural permissionless marketplace for unsecured institutional liquidity.You can find more information about MKO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
MKO Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold MKO (MKO) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade MKO
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy MKO or access MEXC MKO and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on MKO to gain higher income. Trade MKO futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenMKO
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenMKO
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000