MiddleLend Quick Project Information

MiddleLend is a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol that operates on an EVM-compatible platform. It is designed to facilitate the use of crypto assets as collateral for borrowing a base asset, while also allowing accounts to accrue interest by supplying this base asset to the protocol. The protocol is unique in its approach to lending and borrowing, offering features like isolated lending pairs, aggregators for fund transfer among these pairs, and a focus on risk exposure management.
You can find more information about MiddleLend history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

MIDDLE Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold MiddleLend (MIDDLE) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade MIDDLE on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy MiddleLend or access MEXC MIDDLE and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on MiddleLend to gain higher income. Trade MIDDLE futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenMIDDLE
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenMIDDLE
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply2,000,000,000,000,000
