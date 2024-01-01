You can find more information about MiddleLend history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

MiddleLend is a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol that operates on an EVM-compatible platform. It is designed to facilitate the use of crypto assets as collateral for borrowing a base asset, while also allowing accounts to accrue interest by supplying this base asset to the protocol. The protocol is unique in its approach to lending and borrowing, offering features like isolated lending pairs, aggregators for fund transfer among these pairs, and a focus on risk exposure management.