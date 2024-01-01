MiddleLend | MIDDLE Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
MiddleLend Quick Project Information
MiddleLend is a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol that operates on an EVM-compatible platform. It is designed to facilitate the use of crypto assets as collateral for borrowing a base asset, while also allowing accounts to accrue interest by supplying this base asset to the protocol. The protocol is unique in its approach to lending and borrowing, offering features like isolated lending pairs, aggregators for fund transfer among these pairs, and a focus on risk exposure management.
MIDDLE Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenMIDDLE
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenMIDDLE
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply2,000,000,000,000,000