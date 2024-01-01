mexc
MFET Quick Project Information

MFET is a company that develops scalable projects to measure and reduce carbon footprint. The company has developed several projects that measure and reduce carbon footprint in the air, soil, and water. These measurements are stored on low-carbon blockchains for use in scientific studies, providing secure and scalable access to the data.
You can find more information about MFET history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

MFET Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold MFET (MFET) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade MFET on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy MFET or access MEXC MFET and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on MFET to gain higher income. Trade MFET futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenMFET
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenMFET
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply5,000,000,000
