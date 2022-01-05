MEVR | MEVR Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
MEVR Quick Project Information
Metaverse VR (MEVR) token is main token of project which will help you to get early access to projects such as presales to buy NFT’s and get early access to developed projects in the ecosystem.You can find more information about MEVR history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
MEVR Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold MEVR (MEVR) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade MEVR
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy MEVR or access MEXC MEVR and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on MEVR to gain higher income. Trade MEVR futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenMEVR
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenMEVR
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2022-01-05
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.002 USDT
Max Supply50,000,000