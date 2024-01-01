ZERO | MEOW Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
ZERO Quick Project Information
Zero eliminates the core problematic incentives used by current internet platforms and social networks, which are designed to manipulate human attention and choice making, with advertising, gamification and opaque algorithms. Zero asserts that these problems are symptoms of a deeper structural issue that exists at the level of corporate fiduciary responsibility and code. Namely, the incentive and information asymmetry created by the legal structure of corporations and cloud-only architectures, and the resulting rent-seeking that occurs from the exchange of human attention. What is needed is a transparent structure that enables members to retain control of their data, personal privacy and online experience, while sharing in both choice making (platform governance) and the economic upside that is generated as a result of individual and collective participation.You can find more information about ZERO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
MEOW Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold ZERO (MEOW) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade MEOW
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy ZERO or access MEXC MEOW and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on ZERO to gain higher income. Trade MEOW futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenMEOW
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenMEOW
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,101,010,101