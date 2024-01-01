You can find more information about MEMETOON history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

MEME Tokens provide access to webcomics and content on the MEME TOON App, allowing users to support creators. Blockchain ensures royalties for NFT resales, aiding creators. AI powered by MEME Tokens enhances content quality. In the future, NFTs will enable users to sponsor and profit from supporting content production.