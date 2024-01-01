You can find more information about MCHC history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

My Crypto Heroes (MCH) is a multiplayer RPG built on the Ethereum and Polygon Blockchain. Level up your historical heroes through quests and join the player vs. player battles to conquer the MCH world. Your heroes and items are secured by the Blockchain as ERC 721 token, while you see their value grow as your progress through the game.