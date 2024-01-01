mexc
MCHC Quick Project Information

My Crypto Heroes (MCH) is a multiplayer RPG built on the Ethereum and Polygon Blockchain. Level up your historical heroes through quests and join the player vs. player battles to conquer the MCH world. Your heroes and items are secured by the Blockchain as ERC 721 token, while you see their value grow as your progress through the game.
You can find more information about MCHC history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

MCHC Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold MCHC (MCHC) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade MCHC on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy MCHC or access MEXC MCHC and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on MCHC to gain higher income. Trade MCHC futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
