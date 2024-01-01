You can find more information about MARO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Maro blockchain is a decentralized, high-performance, and secure blockchain platform that was designed to support the development of decentralized applications (dApps). The platform is built on a multi-chain architecture that allows developers to create customized side chains that can run independently of the main chain. As an open blockchain infrastructure, users and developers can directly connect to and build upon the global economy with Maro. Maro's Multi-tier DPoS Consensus and Multi-Network mechanism offer a scalable blockchain with high-throughput and a sustainable token economy.