Mar3 AI | MAR3 Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Mar3 AI Quick Project Information
MAR3 AI is a cutting-edge technology platform that provides a wide range of generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools to support Web3 Marketing.You can find more information about Mar3 AI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
MAR3 Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Mar3 AI (MAR3) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade MAR3
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Mar3 AI or access MEXC MAR3 and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Mar3 AI to gain higher income. Trade MAR3 futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenMAR3
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenMAR3
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply2,000,000,000