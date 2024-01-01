Mancium | MANC Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Mancium Quick Project Information
Mancium is a token that allows you to participate actively in the MANC ecosystem, which is growing very effectively and successfully at a great rate. Mancium will be used in in-app game purchases, and will have a number of further benefits for its holders. It will be the only token that will allow the purchase of many items and features in MANC’s applications. Those users who hold their Manciums during particular scheduled periods will be provided with even further advantages such as stake interests and bonuses. Another benefit Mancium holders are provided with is the opportunity to join MANC Academy. Besides MANC Academy candidates, Manciums will be used by those users interested in metaverse. Meta versions of MANC games applications will be available only to Mancium holders and holders of Mancium-related NFTs.You can find more information about Mancium history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
MANC Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Mancium (MANC) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade MANC
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Mancium or access MEXC MANC and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Mancium to gain higher income. Trade MANC futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenMANC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenMANC
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000