MagDive | MAG Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
MagDive Quick Project Information
MagDive is a pioneering blockchain project specializing in cryptocurrency intelligence analysis and data visualization. Our mission is to provide high-quality data and insights to the cryptocurrency industry, enabling users to make informed decisions.You can find more information about MagDive history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
MAG Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold MagDive (MAG) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade MAG
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy MagDive or access MEXC MAG and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on MagDive to gain higher income. Trade MAG futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenMAG
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenMAG
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply