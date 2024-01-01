You can find more information about MetaMAFIA history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

The MetaMAFIA project is a platform where people interested in NFTs gather to create and discover new value. The MetaMAFIA project is a project that aims to establish a transparent and fair distribution structure in the production and distribution of various contents based on artists and celebrities, and distribution of profits, and to provide fair opportunities for value creation to all.