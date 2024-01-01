LUNR | LUNR Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
LUNR Quick Project Information
Lunr is a utility token rewarded to LunarCrush users for the work they put into LunarCrush. LunarCrush provides social insights for cryptocurrencies and access to this data is absolutely free. Instead of having users pay for a subscription, exposing them to terrible ads, or selling data, the team has designed a number of activities on the platform will be incentivized.You can find more information about LUNR history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
LUNR Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold LUNR (LUNR) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade LUNR
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy LUNR or access MEXC LUNR and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on LUNR to gain higher income. Trade LUNR futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenLUNR
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenLUNR
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply250,000,000