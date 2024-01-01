You can find more information about LUNR history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Lunr is a utility token rewarded to LunarCrush users for the work they put into LunarCrush. LunarCrush provides social insights for cryptocurrencies and access to this data is absolutely free. Instead of having users pay for a subscription, exposing them to terrible ads, or selling data, the team has designed a number of activities on the platform will be incentivized.