LUNR Quick Project Information

Lunr is a utility token rewarded to LunarCrush users for the work they put into LunarCrush. LunarCrush provides social insights for cryptocurrencies and access to this data is absolutely free. Instead of having users pay for a subscription, exposing them to terrible ads, or selling data, the team has designed a number of activities on the platform will be incentivized.
English name of the tokenLUNR
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenLUNR
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply250,000,000
