You can find more information about Liquid Crypto history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Liquid Crypto is leading the way for the next generation of DeFi. Users can effortlessly complete all of their transactions within the one platform with confidence, knowing they will always be offered the lowest possible rate in the market. Liquid Crypto’s AI enables projects, traders and investors to effortlessly realize outsized returns in an omnichain reality by bridging the gap between CeFi, DeFi, Money Managers and Market Makers.