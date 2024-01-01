LOVELY | LOVELY Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Fair launched in 2021, Lovely Inu is the fastest growing cryptocurrency of its kind. Lovely is fully decentralized and on a mission to bring popular cryptocurrency concepts to the mainstream in one, easy to understand project.You can find more information about LOVELY history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenLOVELY
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenLOVELY
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply75,000,000,000,000