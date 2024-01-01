LitLab Games | LITT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
LitLab Games Quick Project Information
LitLab Games is an AAA video game publisher focused on esports. The company is led by experts in the video game, esports and web3 industry with successes in previous startups. The current team is made up of 30 full-time members.You can find more information about LitLab Games history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
LITT Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold LitLab Games (LITT) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade LITT
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy LitLab Games or access MEXC LITT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on LitLab Games to gain higher income. Trade LITT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenLITT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenLITT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply3,000,000,000