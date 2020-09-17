Linear Finance | LINA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Linear Finance Quick Project Information
Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized synthetic asset protocol to cost-effectively and quickly create, trade, and manage synthetic assets (Liquids). We achieve this by leveraging fast public blockchains as an imminent Layer-2 solution. This brings not only scalability and cost-savings vs existing solutions but also composability, bridging DeFi assets across blockchains.You can find more information about Linear Finance history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenLINA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenLINA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2020-09-17
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000