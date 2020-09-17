You can find more information about Linear Finance history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized synthetic asset protocol to cost-effectively and quickly create, trade, and manage synthetic assets (Liquids). We achieve this by leveraging fast public blockchains as an imminent Layer-2 solution. This brings not only scalability and cost-savings vs existing solutions but also composability, bridging DeFi assets across blockchains.