LFG | LFG Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
LFG Quick Project Information
GΛMΞRSΞ is creating the first-ever NFT Gaming Social Ecosystem allowing gamers to explore popular NFT games aggregated and brought together in a single social marketplace.You can find more information about LFG history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
LFG Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold LFG (LFG) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade LFG
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy LFG or access MEXC LFG and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on LFG to gain higher income. Trade LFG futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenLFG
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenLFG
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000