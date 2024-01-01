Leviatanbonk | LEVIATANBONK Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Leviatanbonk Quick Project Information
Merging the Enigmatic Depths of Leviathan Lore with the Playful Spirit of Bonk for. Leviatan Bonk aims to combine the decentralized nature of cryptocurrency and the uniqueness of NFT to create a financial ecosystem full of fun and creativity.You can find more information about Leviatanbonk history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
LEVIATANBONK Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenLEVIATANBONK
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenLEVIATANBONK
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000,000