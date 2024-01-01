You can find more information about LEMN history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

$LEMN is a token issued by Cryptolemon, an affiliate of Kyung Nam Pharm. CO., Ltd. and its consumers can readily get the token as a reward by purchasing the products according to its own NFT grade. $LEMN has an innovative and user-friendly distribution B2E (Buy to Earn) platform based on blockchain.