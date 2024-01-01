Ledgix | LDX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Ledgix Quick Project Information
Ledgix is a decentralized payment ecosystem deployed on BNB and designed to cater to the evolving needs of users and merchants amidst the rapid growth of digital currencies and blockchain technology. Our primary objective is to establish a convenient, secure, and decentralized payment solution that leverages the benefits of these emerging technologies.You can find more information about Ledgix history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
LDX Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Ledgix (LDX) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade LDX
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Ledgix or access MEXC LDX and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Ledgix to gain higher income. Trade LDX futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenLDX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenLDX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply