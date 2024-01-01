mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

Ledgix | LDX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

Ledgix Quick Project Information

Ledgix is a decentralized payment ecosystem deployed on BNB and designed to cater to the evolving needs of users and merchants amidst the rapid growth of digital currencies and blockchain technology. Our primary objective is to establish a convenient, secure, and decentralized payment solution that leverages the benefits of these emerging technologies.
You can find more information about Ledgix history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

LDX Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Ledgix (LDX) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade LDX on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Ledgix or access MEXC LDX and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Ledgix to gain higher income. Trade LDX futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenLDX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenLDX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply
LDX Price CalculatorHow to buy Ledgix

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM