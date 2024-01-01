Lybra Finance | LBR Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
The Lybra Protocol is a groundbreaking decentralized protocol designed to bring stability to the volatile world of cryptocurrency. Built on LSD (Liquid Staking Derivatives), the protocol initially leverages Lido Finance-issued ETH proof-of-stake and stETH as its primary components, with plans to support additional LSD assets in the future.You can find more information about Lybra Finance history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenLBR
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenLBR
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000