Cred | LBA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Cred Quick Project Information
LBA is the token of Libra Credit Network. A decentralized lending ecosystem, Libra Credit provides crypto-currency-based lending services, and aims to build a world-class lending ecosystem with its industry-leading credit management capabilities and partnership network. Libra Credit is based on the Ethernet chain of credit services, and is committed to promoting open use of credit.You can find more information about Cred history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
LBA Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Cred (LBA) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade LBA
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Cred or access MEXC LBA and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Cred to gain higher income. Trade LBA futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenLBA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenLBA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2018-05-23
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.1 USDT
Max Supply1,000,000,000