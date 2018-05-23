You can find more information about Cred history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

LBA is the token of Libra Credit Network. A decentralized lending ecosystem, Libra Credit provides crypto-currency-based lending services, and aims to build a world-class lending ecosystem with its industry-leading credit management capabilities and partnership network. Libra Credit is based on the Ethernet chain of credit services, and is committed to promoting open use of credit.