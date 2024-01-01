Lavandos | LAVE Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
The idea behind $LAVE is to create a decentralised token. The DeFi community needs an example of a decentralised and distributed cryptocurrency with a low-cost measure of value. In this way, we will speed up people's learning to use DeFi. The token in the TON - LAVE network is perfect for this. This is a universal token for use in all areas of the decentralised Internet in the TON blockchain, web3, Telegram bots, TON sites. $LAVE is currently a truly decentralised token. At the moment, 95% of total supply belongs to a community of 22 thousand addresses in the TON blockchain.You can find more information about Lavandos history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenLAVE
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenLAVE
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply4,600,000,000