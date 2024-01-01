mexc
Lavandos Quick Project Information

The idea behind $LAVE is to create a decentralised token. The DeFi community needs an example of a decentralised and distributed cryptocurrency with a low-cost measure of value. In this way, we will speed up people's learning to use DeFi. The token in the TON - LAVE network is perfect for this. This is a universal token for use in all areas of the decentralised Internet in the TON blockchain, web3, Telegram bots, TON sites. $LAVE is currently a truly decentralised token. At the moment, 95% of total supply belongs to a community of 22 thousand addresses in the TON blockchain.
English name of the tokenLAVE
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenLAVE
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply4,600,000,000
© 2024 MEXC.COM