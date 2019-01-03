Lambda | LAMB Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Lambda Quick Project Information
Lambda is a fast, safe, and scalable blockchain infrastructure project, which provides decentralized applications (DAPPs) data storage capabilities with unlimited scalability and fulﬁlls services such as multi-chain data co-storage, cross-chain data management, data privacy protection, provable data possession (PDP), and distributed intelligent computing through logic decoupling and independent implementation of Lambda Chain and Lambda DB.You can find more information about Lambda history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
LAMB Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenLAMB
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenLAMB
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2019-01-03
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.01 USDT
Max Supply10,000,000,000